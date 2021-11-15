Left Menu

Sigachi Industries shares list with a bang; jump nearly 253 pc in debut

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 11:58 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 11:39 IST
Sigachi Industries shares list with a bang; jump nearly 253 pc in debut
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Microcrystalline cellulose manufacturer Sigachi Industries shares listed with a huge premium of nearly 253 percent in its debut trade on Monday against the issue price of Rs 163.

The stock is listed at Rs 575, a premium of 252.76 percent on BSE. It then rallied 270.39 percent to Rs 603.75.

On NSE, it debuted at Rs 570, zooming 249.69 percent.

The initial public offer of Sigachi Industries received a whopping 101.91 times subscription earlier this month.

The price range for the Rs 125.42 crore offer was at Rs 161-163 per share.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021