Sigachi Industries shares list with a bang; jump nearly 253 pc in debut

Microcrystalline cellulose manufacturer Sigachi Industries shares listed with a huge premium of nearly 253 percent in its debut trade on Monday against the issue price of Rs 163.

The stock is listed at Rs 575, a premium of 252.76 percent on BSE. It then rallied 270.39 percent to Rs 603.75.

On NSE, it debuted at Rs 570, zooming 249.69 percent.

The initial public offer of Sigachi Industries received a whopping 101.91 times subscription earlier this month.

The price range for the Rs 125.42 crore offer was at Rs 161-163 per share.

