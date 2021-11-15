Japan-US launch talks to resolve dispute over tariffs
- Country:
- Japan
US and Japanese officials agreed Monday to launch talks aimed at settling a dispute over American tariffs on imports of Japanese steel and aluminum.
The agreement came in a meeting between visiting U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Japan's industry minister, Koichi Hagiuda.
Japan hopes to convince Washington to lift tariffs imposed during President Donald Trump's administration. The U.S. recently resolved a similar dispute with the European Union.
The two sides also issued a statement saying they will set up the “Japan-U.S. Commercial and Industrial Partnership.” The Commerce Department and Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said they are “committed to working through JUCIP to strengthen the competitiveness, resiliency, and security of both economies.”
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
FBI, other agencies did not heed mounting warnings of Jan. 6 riot -Washington Post
US House Speaker Pelosi celebrates Diwali in Washington DC
New Manhattan grand jury to weigh charges against Trump Organization -Washington Post
Top diplomats of U.S., Egypt to hold talks in Washington next week -State Department
Manhattan D.A. calls new grand jury in Trump Organization case -Washington Post