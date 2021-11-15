Left Menu

SJS Enterprises make tepid debut; decline over 6 pc after listing

It then dipped 6.13 per cent to Rs 508.75.On NSE, it listed at par with the issue price at Rs 542.The initial public offer of SJS Enterprises was subscribed 1.59 times on the last day of subscription on November 3.The Rs 800-crore IPO had a price band of Rs 531-542 a share.SJS Enterprises is a leading player in the Indian decorative aesthetics industry, offering a wide range of aesthetics products in the country.It is a design-to-delivery aesthetics solutions provider with the ability to design, develop and manufacture a diverse product portfolio.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 12:00 IST
SJS Enterprises make tepid debut; decline over 6 pc after listing
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of SJS Enterprises on Monday made a tepid debut against the issue price of Rs 542.

On BSE, it listed at Rs 540, a decline of 0.36 per cent from the issue price. It then dipped 6.13 per cent to Rs 508.75.

On NSE, it listed at par with the issue price at Rs 542.

The initial public offer of SJS Enterprises was subscribed 1.59 times on the last day of subscription on November 3.

The Rs 800-crore IPO had a price band of Rs 531-542 a share.

SJS Enterprises is a leading player in the Indian decorative aesthetics industry, offering a wide range of aesthetics products in the country.

It is a ''design-to-delivery'' aesthetics solutions provider with the ability to design, develop and manufacture a diverse product portfolio. It caters to the requirements of the two-wheeler, passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, consumer appliance, medical devices, farm equipment and sanitary ware industries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021