Left Menu

ADB and FSM sign $5.5million grant to support road transport projects

ADB is providing $5 million from its Asian Development Fund for the grant, while the Government of the FSM is contributing $500,000.

ADB | Palikir | Updated: 15-11-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 12:09 IST
ADB and FSM sign $5.5million grant to support road transport projects
The projects advanced under ADB’s PRF will contribute to the FSM’s Pave the Nation Program and dovetail with support from other development partners to bridge a funding gap in the FSM’s transport infrastructure needs. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Micronesia Fed Sts

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) today signed a $5.5 million grant to help fund the preparation of ADB-supported road transport projects in the FSM.

The FSM's Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Eugene Amor and ADB Pacific Department Deputy Director-General Emma Veve signed the agreement, which will fund assessments, planning, and capacity building for implementing road transport projects. ADB is providing $5 million from its Asian Development Fund for the grant, while the Government of the FSM is contributing $500,000.

"This grant will use ADB's project readiness financing (PRF) to hasten the delivery of projects that will resolve critical, medium-term transport challenges, as well as build long-term capability to sustainably operate and maintain roads," said Ms Veve.

"The circumference roads in the FSM's four states are vital for our dispersed population to access goods and services and critical for the FSM's economic development. Funding and management challenges have resulted in inadequate improvements and maintenance, problems exacerbated by increasingly frequent bouts of extreme weather," said Mr Amor.

Along with bottlenecks of bad roads and the impacts of climate change, the FSM's road network is facing increased use. The number of vehicles in the country grew 30% in the 4 years to 2019, and traffic flows that reduced during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic are set to grow again as economic activity resumes.

The PRF will help expedite a series of road and bridge projects in all four of the FSM's states that will improve connectivity and help protect against climate change and disasters triggered by natural hazards. To enable these projects to proceed, the PRF will rank and prioritize them, produce engineering surveys and detailed project designs, and prepare procurement plans and bidding documents. This assistance will reduce start-up delays and ensure quality design.

The projects advanced under ADB's PRF will contribute to the FSM's Pave the Nation Program and dovetail with support from other development partners to bridge a funding gap in the FSM's transport infrastructure needs.

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021