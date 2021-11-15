Left Menu

GRAPHIC-Take Five: Counting the (housing) cost in China

China's October new home prices fell 0.2% month-on-month, the biggest decline since February 2015, data on Monday showed. South Africa's central bank, also meeting on Thursday, is seen embarking on hikes soon while Indonesia is expected to hold rates the same day.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 15-11-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 12:51 IST
GRAPHIC-Take Five: Counting the (housing) cost in China
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese developer Evergrande has dodged default for the third time in a month but it is unlikely China's broader economy can avoid damage from the property sector malaise. Upcoming data might show just how bad it is.

Whether December's Bank of England meeting will be a "live" one may be determined by British data, especially on jobs. Finally, Turkey, defying near-20% inflation, seems set to cut interest rates again.

1/ HOUSING COSTS

Eleventh-hour payments of overdue interest are helping China Evergrande squeak clear of default; the latest one has momentarily staunched bleeding in credit markets. It is cold comfort as investors count the cost of a crippled property sector on China's economy. Demand worries have pounded iron ore prices but despite signs of economic slowdown, the hoped-for policy easing is yet to meaningfully arrive.

China's October new home prices fell 0.2% month-on-month, the biggest decline since February 2015, data on Monday showed. And the outlook isn't bright if desperate developers flood the market with discounted stock. It bodes ill for a sector comprising a quarter of the world's No 2 economy. It's also a bad omen for consumption although latest data shows retail sales accelerated in October.

2/ TWITTER FUN Tesla shares, whipsawed after co-founder Elon Musk asked Twitter users whether he should sell a 10% stake in the electric car firm, are in focus.

Nearly 58% of respondents to the poll backed a sale of the shares and according to stock market filings, Musk has sold about $5 billion of shares over recent days. Tesla had an eye-watering run in October, its market value past $1 trillion. It accounts for about 2.1% of the S&P 500's roughly $4 trillion market cap versus 1.8% when Tesla joined the index almost a year ago.

Markets are also watching for news on whether Jerome Powell will be renominated as Federal Reserve chief. Powell and Fed Governor Lael Brainard, a possible successor, were recently spotted at the White House.

3/ DATA DEPENDENT

After stunning markets, on Nov. 4 by not delivering a widely anticipated rate rise, the Bank of England said it wanted more evidence of labor market improvement. Two sets of data are due before its next meeting, the first on Tuesday. Following good numbers for September, October jobs data will show if unemployment rose after the Sept. 30 expiry of a pandemic-time wage subsidy scheme that one million people were estimated to be on.

Inflation and retail sales data are out Wednesday and Friday respectively. A big inflation print alongside another retail sales decline will force the BoE to choose whether to act against inflation or nurture the fragile economy. With an economy 0.6% smaller below pre-pandemic levels and risks growing of a damaging confrontation with the EU, a rate rise is the last thing Britain needs. But 4%-plus inflation may leave the BoE no option.

4/ TURKEY AND THE CUTS Turkey's central bank meets on Thursday. Although its currency has tumbled from a record low to a record low and inflation stands at around 20%, policymakers are expected to cut rates further from the current 16% level, prioritizing growth over price pressures.

Yet the sinking lira, flirting precariously with the 10 to the dollar level, could spell trouble for an economy heavily dependent on energy imports - with firms and the government having a chunk of an outstanding hard currency debt. Turkey is a loner among global central banks that have already or are about to enter tightening cycles. South Africa's central bank, also meeting on Thursday, is seen embarking on hikes soon while Indonesia is expected to hold rates the same day. Hungary is seen shifting hikes up a gear on Tuesday.

5/ WORLD VS COVID The war against COVID-19 is not over. Germany is battling record-high new cases, New Zealand is fighting off the highly infectious Delta variant and the Netherlands could soon impose a partial lockdown.

However, the United States feels confident enough to ease travel restrictions. Japan on Nov. 7 recorded no daily COVID deaths for the first time in over a year. Developed countries are already lining up to secure a new antiviral pill that shows promising efficacy in some trials. Economists compiling 2022 economic forecasts will be watching closely.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021