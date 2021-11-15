Left Menu

Power Mech Projects bags orders worth Rs 725.17 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 13:15 IST
Power Mech Projects bags orders worth Rs 725.17 cr
Power Mech Projects on Monday said it has bagged two orders worth Rs 725.17 crore.

In a regulatory filing the company said it has received letters of intent for two orders worth Rs 725.17 crore.

The company has bagged an order worth Rs 645 crore from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The order is for four-laning of NH-365A from Kodad to Khammam in the State of Telangana under Bharatmala Pariyojana on Hybrid Annuity Mode for NHAI.

The company has bagged another order worth Rs 80.17 crore from Howe India. The order is for design, engineering, procurement, Manufacture/ Fabrication of Coal Handling plant at Talabira II & III mine in Odisha, the filing said.

