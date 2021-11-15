SpiceHealth sets up mobile lab for COVID testing at Amritsar International Airport

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-11-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 13:33 IST
Representataive image Image Credit: ANI
Gurugram-based SpiceJet group's healthcare arm SpiceHealth on Monday announced its entry in Punjab with the setting up of its maiden mobile laboratory for COVID testing at Amritsar's Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport.

The mobile testing laboratory will offer RT-PCR, Rapid RT-PCR and Antigen tests for all incoming and outgoing passengers from the city, the company said in a release.

It will help to ramp-up COVID testing at the airport, in Amritsar city, which is one of the most populous cities of the state as well as adjoining districts, the company said in a release.

Founded by the promoters of the low-cost carrier SpiceJet in November 2020, the company claims to have conducted 5-million RT-PCR tests since its launch. SpiceHealth was the first to introduce the concept of mobile testing laboratories that could be placed in remote areas, in containment zones, in villages where access to hospitals and medical facilities was and remains a challenge, as per the release.

After successfully launching our COVID mobile testing labs in some of the worst affected States, SpiceHealth has launched its first-ever testing facility in Amritsar, said Avani Singh, CEO, SpiceHealth.

The facility is also open to the residents of the city and adjoining area, she added.

SpiceHealth's RT-PCR testing labs have been accredited by National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories and Indian Council of Medical Research with each lab having the capacity to conduct 3,000 tests per day.

SpiceHealth's first mobile RT-PCR testing facility was set up in Delhi.

