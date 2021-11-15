Germany says EU far from end of 'sanctions spiral' with Belarus
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-11-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 13:37 IST
The European Union is far from being at the end of its "sanctions spiral" against Belarus, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.
Europe accuses Belarus of mounting "a hybrid attack" by flying in migrants and pushing them to cross illegally into Poland. Belarus has repeatedly denied the accusation.
"We are nowhere near the end of the sanctions spiral," Maas said before an EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels.
