Belarus must be a 'no-fly zone' for migrant flights, Lithuania says
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-11-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 13:59 IST
Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis called on Monday for all Belarusian airports to be off-limits for airlines potentially carrying would-be migrants, also offering to help with repatriations from Belarus back to the Middle East.
"We need to make Minsk airport a no-fly zone," he told reporters as he arrived for an EU foreign ministers meeting.
