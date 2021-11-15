Left Menu

EU aims to hit travel agents in Belarus with sanctions, Borrell says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-11-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 13:59 IST
EU aims to hit travel agents in Belarus with sanctions, Borrell says
The European Union hopes to extend its sanctions to include airlines, travel agents and other people involved in transporting migrants to Belarus, the bloc's top diplomat told reporters on Monday.

Arriving at an EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels, Borrell said he had told the Belarusian foreign minister over the weekend that the situation at the border to the EU was completely unacceptable and that humanitarian help was needed.

