Dutch government 'unpleasantly surprised' by Shell HQ move to Britain
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 15-11-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 14:04 IST
- Country:
- Guyana
The Dutch government said on Monday it was "unpleasantly surprised" by the news that Royal Dutch Shell PLC is planning to move its headquarters to London from The Hague.
"We are in a dialogue with the management of Shell over the consequences of this plan for jobs, crucial investment decisions, and sustainability," Economic Affairs and Climate Minister Stef Blok said in a reaction.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ryanair plans to drop London listing as trading volumes fall post-Brexit
Flying to London, UK PM's team extols virtue of "carbon efficient" plane
Ryanair may drop London listing as trading volumes fall post-Brexit
Jason Momoa tests positive for COVID-19 'right after' London premiere of 'Dune'
Tesla added to Uber London plan to boost electric car uptake