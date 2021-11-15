Dutch government 'unpleasantly surprised' by Shell HQ move to Britain

The Dutch government said on Monday it was "unpleasantly surprised" by the news that Royal Dutch Shell PLC is planning to move its headquarters to London from The Hague.

"We are in a dialogue with the management of Shell over the consequences of this plan for jobs, crucial investment decisions, and sustainability," Economic Affairs and Climate Minister Stef Blok said in a reaction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)