HarperCollins India presents RESOLVED: Uniting Nations in a Divided World by Ban Ki-moon

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): HarperCollins is delighted to publish an extraordinary and inspirational life story, Ban Ki-moon's personal account of his decade at the helm of the United Nations, releasing on 18th November, 2021. Born just one year before the United Nations itself, Ban Ki-moon came of age with the world body. His earliest memories are haunted by the sound of bombs dropping on his Korean village and the sight of fires consuming what remained. The 6-year-old boy fled with his family, trudging for miles in mud-soaked shoes, suffering from incessant hunger, and wondering how they would survive--until the United Nations rescued them. Young Ki-moon grew up determined to repay this lifesaving generosity.

RESOLVED: Uniting Nations in a Divided World is Ban Ki-moon's personal account of his decade at the helm of the organization during a period of historic turmoil and promise. Meeting challenges and resistance with a belief in the UN's mission of peace, development and human rights, he steered the United Nations through a volatile period that included the Arab Spring, nuclear pursuits in Iran and North Korea, the Ebola epidemic, Sri Lanka's civil war, and a profusion of brutal conflicts. As Secretary General, Ban also forged global agreements to fight extreme poverty and address the climate crisis. Ban performed what has been called "the most impossible job on this earth" with a genuine belief in collective action and global transformation. Freed from the diplomatic constraints of a lifetime of public service, the Secretary General offers a candid assessment of the people and events that shape our era, and a bracing analysis of what lies ahead.

Siddhesh Inamdar, Executive Editor, HarperCollins India, sharing his excitement on the new book, says, "We are delighted to be publishing the Indian edition of former United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon's memoir. He led the world body during a particularly volatile decade, while taking a keen interest in global issues that affect our future such as climate change. It makes for an inspiring personal and professional journey, with a warm Indian connection too." Author Ban Ki-Moon on publication of his personal account says, "New Delhi was my first diplomatic posting and often say I left half of my heart in India, birthplace of my first child. The country and its people have made essential contributions to the United Nations from principled positions in the Security Council to significant participation in peacekeeping missions around the world. I'm grateful to HarperCollins for publishing my memoir, which will inspire readers to take action on climate change, international development and other urgent issues in India and around the globe. I want readers to come away with the ideas, optimism and commitment necessary to change the world."

PRAISE FOR THE BOOK "Ban Ki-moon has had an extraordinary and inspirational life, not least given the extreme poverty in which he grew up. You admire his ambition, tenacity and patience in achieving global consensus for the incredibly important Sustainable Development Goals. But you also appreciate the golden thread that weaves its way through this book--his humanity. A true public servant, whose compassion shines throughout."

-Tony Blair, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom "This is a warm, readable account by Ban Ki-moon of his 10-year term as UN Secretary General, and of his aim from the beginning to prioritize the climate crisis. At a time of increasing skepticism, his humble humanitarian concern and intense dedication should do much to restore confidence in the core values of the UN."

- Mary Robinson, former President of Ireland, former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and Chair of The Elders "Can we not only imagine, but actually build a better world? A farsighted global statesman not only says yes--but shows us how."

- Graham Allison, author of Destined for War: Can America and China Escape Thucydides's Trap? ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ban Ki-moon is a South Korean diplomat and former foreign minister who served as the eighth Secretary-General of the United Nations from January 2007 to December 2016. Throughout his career, Ban worked to mobilize international efforts against a slate of global pressures including the climate change, extreme poverty and armed conflict to make the world a safer and more equitable place. His motto: Mission Possible. Co-writer Betsy Pisik is a Pulitzer Prize-nominated journalist.

