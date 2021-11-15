Epsilon Advanced Materials joins hands with US-based C4V

Diversified battery anode materials company and a subsidiary of Epsilon Carbon, Epsilon Advanced Materials (EAMPL), said on Monday that it has partnered with US-based technology provider C4V to strengthen the latter's domestic supply chain. Under a memorandum of understanding (MoU), the joint effort will aim to exploit the synergies of both companies' innovative product design, to enhance performance and safety of Li-ion battery cells, a release said. EAMPL has signed an initial pact with Charge CCCV LLC (C4V), for the development and qualification of large-scale supply of synthetic anode material to support C4V's domestic supply chain vision to establish a Gigafactory in India. This MoU will enable C4V to secure an additional, India based, anode material partner with the right level of technology, performance and production capabilities in support of their soon to be submitted application for the Indian government's PLI-ACC scheme, it said. As part of the agreement, both Epsilon and C4V will jointly develop tailored, high-end, synthetic anode materials suited for applications in C4V's lithium-ion cells and Giga scale production lines. The collaboration is intended to result in a long-term, volume supply agreement for battery materials of C4V's battery cells that target significant, India based, growth markets including automotive and industrial applications, as per the release. “We aim to lead the global electric vehicle market by combining our raw material technology and C4V's innovative battery manufacturing technology for varied industrial and automotive applications. This partnership will give us an opportunity to develop anode material supply ecosystem in India for global supply,” said Vikram Handa, Managing Director, Epsilon Advanced Materials. This move will not only support India's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat but also put the country on the global map as a battery material manufacturing hub, he said. ''This MoU is part of C4V's acceleration plan as it fulfils its role as a future supplier of the battery technology to its partners in India. In EAMPL, we have found a partner who shares our sustainability values and we are looking forward to an exciting future ahead,” said India based, Kuldeep Gupta, VP of Strategic Alliances at C4V. Set up in 2018, Epsilon Advanced Materials to mark its entry into Lithium-ion battery space, the company currently they has a commercial capacity of 2,500 tons per annum for anode precursor material (EMC series) and a pilot facility for coke powder (EMP series) and graphite anodes (EMG series). It has ambitious plans to grow its capacities and become a full-fledged anode maker in the global LIB supply chain.

