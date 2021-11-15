Left Menu

Panasonic India appoints Fumiyasu Fujimori as Divisional Director of Consumer Sales Division

Panasonic India on Monday said it has appointed Fumiyasu Fujimori as Divisional Director, Consumer Sales Division.Fujimori, who was in Japan leading the global marketing efforts for Panasonics imaging business unit Lumix, digital cameras in his previous role, will now be based out of Panasonic India headquarters in Gurgaon, the company said in a statement.This will be his second stint in India, having worked as a part of the companys audio team in 2009.He joined Panasonic in 1995 in Osaka.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 14:26 IST
Panasonic India on Monday said it has appointed Fumiyasu Fujimori as Divisional Director, Consumer Sales Division.

Fujimori, who was in Japan leading the global marketing efforts for Panasonic’s imaging business unit (Lumix, digital cameras) in his previous role, will now be based out of Panasonic India headquarters in Gurgaon, the company said in a statement.

This will be his second stint in India, having worked as a part of the company's audio team in 2009.

He joined Panasonic in 1995 in Osaka. In his career spanning 26 years, he has worked in various international markets such as China, Singapore and Thailand overseeing strategy planning, business development and marketing communications across business divisions of Panasonic, it added.

''It is an important time for Panasonic India as we strengthen our presence across consumer appliances and smart living solutions in India. ''Fujimori’s rich experience of working with Panasonic across many markets will certainly contribute to the growth of our business here in India,'' Panasonic India CEO Manish Sharma said.

Panasonic said consumer business is a key growth driver for the India market and it has made significant investments to set up local manufacturing facilities for consumer durables in line with the 'Make in India' programme.

On his second stint in India, Fujimori said,''I believe this is a high-potential market that offers significant growth opportunities and as I resume my new role here I am looking forward to leverage this potential through strategic interventions and provide India consumers with a value proposition.'' PTI RKL RUJ RUJ

