Edtech platform Unacademy on Monday announced a new policy for the children of its employees and Plus Educators.

Unacademy Genext' is a policy which offers free Unacademy Subscriptions across K-12 and Competitive exam categories for all parents at Unacademy for all their children, a statement said.

It is valid for all current as well as new employees and Plus Educators joining the company from November 14, 2021 onwards, it added.

As per the policy, parents can avail free subscriptions to multiple relevant goals at a time for each child. Parents with more than one child can fill separate requisitions to avail free subscriptions for any relevant goal at a time for each child. Further, the subscription will be valid till the end of goal subscription even if the parent is not affiliated with the organisation.

**** *TCS partners Juniper Networks for new customer experience centre platform IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday said it has partnered Juniper Networks to roll out a new service platform to deliver superior experiences to the latter's customers and partners.

As part of its vision to deliver experience-first services, Juniper is transforming its digital support tools to simplify experiences for IT and operations teams running networks, a statement said.

As part of this strategy, Juniper Networks chose TCS to digitally reimagine customer service experiences and make them intelligent, personalised, and easy-to-use for its customers across various industries, it added.

''TCS leveraged its deep contextual knowledge of Juniper's business and extensive experience in the networking industry and 'Web-First' customer service frameworks, to design and deliver a new Customer Experience Center platform that enables seamless, consistent, and real-time omnichannel experiences,'' it said.

**** *PwC to assist Snapdeal with its Environment, Social and Governance programmes Value e-commerce company Snapdeal on Monday said it has appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers Services LLP (PwC) for providing assistance on its Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) programmes.

As part of the engagement, PwC has assisted Snapdeal to define the overall ESG Vision and in mapping the current ESG practices of the company considering the relevant global ESG frameworks in accordance with the standard industry practices, a statement said.

Snapdeal is working on the development of an enabling e-commerce ecosystem for sellers, democratising access for value-conscious buyers and catalysing economic opportunities beyond the top 10 Indian cities, it added.

