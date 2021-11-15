Left Menu

Bosch joint MD, CFO resigns

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 15:39 IST
Bosch joint MD, CFO resigns
Auto components major Bosch Ltd on Monday said its Joint Managing Director and CFO S C Srinivasan has resigned citing personal reasons.

In a regulatory filing, the company said Srinivasan has conveyed his ''decision to opt for early retirement for personal reasons with effect from April 1, 2022 and resignation from his current position as Joint Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer of Bosch Ltd with the close of business hours on December 31, 2021.'' A chartered accountant, Srinivasan had joined Bosch Ltd in February 2017. He has over two decades of wide ranging experience in corporate strategy, treasury, mergers and acquisition and investor relations, among others. He had worked in India, Singapore, United Kingdom and Germany within the Bosch group.

Before joining Bosch he was with global FMCG major Unilever group, in India as well as overseas, for 27 years.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

