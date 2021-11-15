'Sugar and Spice and Everything that's not so nice'- A book that reflects upon a Serial Entrepreneur's Journey of Start-Ups: Authored by G. Ramachandran

PUNE, India, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The book is a refreshing take on start-ups. The author Ramachandran Gopalakrishnan has drawn on his immense experience and learnings and painted an extremely realistic picture of start-ups. While delineating his success stories, he has also dwelled on the downside of the start-ups by narrating incidents from his failed ventures. He has painted the canvas of the start-up culture with rich hues of anecdotes and his valuable insights.

In the modern-day world riddled with entrepreneurial ventures and chest thumping success stories, this book acquaints you with this journey in its entirely, thread bare and real. This book without being instructional, judgmental, or biased, guides entrepreneurs in their start-up journey.

GR with all his entrepreneurial wisdom seeks to address the various myths regarding start-ups. One pertinent one that he dispels is that a successful entrepreneur needs to be armed with great ideas. Successful start-ups go well beyond just ideas and their categorization into two distinct compartments- good and bad. The nurturing of ideas and adaptation to the modern environment is crucial. An idea, bred in a conducive external and internal environment coupled with the necessary entrepreneurial skills catapults to success in no time or else sinks into quick oblivion never to be resurrected again.

It is a must read for all aspiring entrepreneurs as well as those who have stated their journey, are mid-way into it, those facing crisis situations or even those who are highly successful.

Extract from the Book During my adventure packed journey, I was knocked down, lifted, flung to the nadir, catapulted to success, yes, I have seen and braved it all. The lens of my start-up vision is now crystal clear and my observations in this book practical and realistic. I have interspersed my narrative with anecdotes, and real-life situation.

If you are a start-up enthusiast, my entrepreneurial journey will be that beacon of lights that shows you the road ahead. The topography is a challenging one. It is dotted with twists and turns, highs and lows but incredibly satisfying. My journey will be the precursor to arm you with a solid road map for converting your start-up dream to successful reality! To know ALL about start-ups, start here! The book is currently available online on Amazon India and here is the link to grab the copy: https://www.amazon.in/dp/8184306415/ref=cm_sw_r_wa_apan_glt_fabc_YRW0HHCZW701BRA70ASE About the Author- Ramachandran Gopalakrishnan A rich career repository – with unique exponential ideas, courage, passion, and authenticity, nurtured on the fertile bed of wisdom that has evolved over 39 years of professional experience to rock solid mettle.

A non-conformist, disruptor, industry leader, and a well-entrenched successful serial start-up visionary, Ramachandran Gopalakrishnan or GR as he is fondly called, is a name that is synonymous with Midas or the man with the golden touch who has illuminated the startup firmament.

GR is a much sought after and reputed speaker, networker and influencer. He is an acclaimed thought leader who is passionate about establishing and scaling up companies that eventually carve a niche for themselves and culminate into win- win partnerships. He exemplifies strong business development and relationship building skills and has an exemplary innate ability to build high performance teams.

He is a Hands-on professional, whose expertise spans diverse fields - –fitness, retail, finance, sports tech, and digital marketing to name a few.

He is currently appointed Chairman -Advisory Board InnoServ Group, a revolutionary and path breaking name in the digital media world. InnoServ Solutions Pvt. Ltd has registered a high growth trajectory in a short span of time under his mentorship and has expanded in international markets. He is also currently associated with Orai Robotics- an AI driven company and Z- Bat - a sports tech company, that keep him actively engaged. He is working towards accelerating their momentum to attain higher levels of growth.

