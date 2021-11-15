Freed U.S. journalist Fenster on flight out of Myanmar - employer
American journalist Danny Fenster is on a flight out of Myanmar, his employer, Frontier Myanmar, said on Monday, confirming his release from prison.
Fenster was jailed for 11 years on Friday for incitement and breaches of immigration and terrorism laws. Frontier did not provide details about the release or where the flight was headed.
