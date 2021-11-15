Left Menu

Freed U.S. journalist Fenster on flight out of Myanmar - employer

Reuters | Kualumpur | Updated: 15-11-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 15:51 IST
  • Myanmar

American journalist Danny Fenster is on a flight out of Myanmar, his employer, Frontier Myanmar, said on Monday, confirming his release from prison.

Fenster was jailed for 11 years on Friday for incitement and breaches of immigration and terrorism laws. Frontier did not provide details about the release or where the flight was headed.

