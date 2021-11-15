Left Menu

Ruchi Soya Q2 net profit jumps 29.6 pc to Rs 164.3 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 15:55 IST
Ruchi Soya Q2 net profit jumps 29.6 pc to Rs 164.3 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Baba Ramdev-led Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd on Monday posted a 29.62 per cent jump to Rs 164.27 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2021-22, on robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 126.73 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Net income during July-September 2021 rose to Rs 6,010.99 crore, compared with Rs 3,990.72 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses rose to Rs 5,790.52 crore, from Rs 3,863.98 crore a year ago.

Ruchi Soya's branded business, including brands sold under royalty arrangements and institutional segment, achieved sales of Rs 45,511.82 crore in the second quarter of 2021-22 fiscal.

The dood business segment achieved sales of Rs 431.12 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal, contributing to 9.56 per cent of the company's total branded business.

The company brands include Ruchi Gold, Mahakosh, Sunrich, Nutrela and Ruchi Star, among others.

In the current year, Ruchi Soya Industries has launched 'Ruchi Sunlight', a blended edible oil, biscuits, cookies, ruck and other bakery products under the Patanjali brand name.

The company has also made a foray into vegetarian nutraceutical and wellness products under the joint branding of Nutrela and Patanjali.

Ruchi Soya has filed a draft red herring prospectus dated June 12, 2021, with markets regulator Sebi.

Shares of the company on Monday closed 2.72 per cent to Rs 984.95 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021