Maha: NCB seizes 1.127 tons of ganja worth Rs 5.63 cr in Nanded, arrests 2

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-11-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 16:03 IST
Maha: NCB seizes 1.127 tons of ganja worth Rs 5.63 cr in Nanded, arrests 2
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Mumbai unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 1,127 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 5.63 crore in Nanded district in the early hours of Monday and arrested two people, an official said.

The operation was carried out at Manjram in Naigaon taluka, some 570 kilometers from here, and the consignment, loaded on a multi-axle truck, was on its way from Hyderabad and was to be delivered in Jalgaon, he said.

The quantity seized is among the highest in any operation by the Mumbai unit of the NCB, the official said.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

