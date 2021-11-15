Maha: NCB seizes 1.127 tons of ganja worth Rs 5.63 cr in Nanded, arrests 2
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-11-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 16:03 IST
- Country:
- India
The Mumbai unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 1,127 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 5.63 crore in Nanded district in the early hours of Monday and arrested two people, an official said.
The operation was carried out at Manjram in Naigaon taluka, some 570 kilometers from here, and the consignment, loaded on a multi-axle truck, was on its way from Hyderabad and was to be delivered in Jalgaon, he said.
The quantity seized is among the highest in any operation by the Mumbai unit of the NCB, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nanded district
- Naigaon
- Mumbai
- Hyderabad
- Jalgaon
- Manjram
- Narcotics Control Bureau
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mumbai Police to review undetected cases after man arrested for murdering 2 persons sleeping on pavement
Halloween themed Russian Desserts at International Food Festival in Hyderabad
Mumbai: 3-year-old boy, four others injured in elevator collapse in Byculla
Drugs-on-cruise case: Arbaz Merchant released from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail
Navi Mumbai: Woman, son, daughter commit suicide; cops suspect financial crisis