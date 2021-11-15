Left Menu

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 15-11-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 16:04 IST
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In Singapore's largest data breach, the personal information of nearly 5.9 million Singaporean and South-east Asian customers of a hotel booking site was found to have been leaked, according to a media report on Monday.

The Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) has imposed a penalty of SGD 74,000 on Commeasure, a local firm which operates the website RedDoorz.

However, the amount is much lower than the combined SGD 1 million fine imposed on SingHealth and Integrated Health Information Systems for the 2018 data breach which affected 1.5 million people, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

According to PDPC, the amount of the fine was finalised taking into consideration the hardship on the hospitality sector caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

''In deciding the amount of financial penalty to be imposed, we also considered that the organisation, which operates in the hospitality industry, had been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic,'' the PDPC said in its judgment issued last Thursday.

''This is the largest data breach that has occurred since the Personal Data Protection Act came into effect,'' it said.

Commeasure found out about the breach on September 19 last year after an American cyber-security firm alerted the company.

RedDoorz said most of the compromised data came from the booking platform's largest market, Indonesia. The company’s customers are all from South-east Asia. It is understood that about 9,000 of the affected people are from Singapore.

The compromised data included customers' name, contact number, e-mail address, date of birth, encrypted password to their RedDoorz account and booking information. The hackers did not access or download customers' masked credit card numbers.

The stolen data was put up for sale on a hacker forum before it was taken down, according to Singapore's Business Times report last year.

Commeasure informed the affected customers about the data breach on September 26 last year and advised them to change their RedDoorz account passwords. The PDPC was notified on September 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021