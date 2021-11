BRIEF-Occidental CEO Says Saying Acquisition Of Anadarko Mistake Is Premature

* OCCIDENTAL CEO SAYS SAYING ACQUISITION OF ANADARKO MISTAKE IS PREMATURE, ONLY THING THAT WENT WRONG IS PANDEMIC

* OCCIDENTAL CEO SAYS ABOUT 6-9 MONTHS BEHIND ON DEBT REDUCTION TARGETS RELATED TO ANADARKO ACQUISITION * OCCIDENTAL CEO SAYS SEEKS TO BE A LEADER IN PROVIDING CO2 CREDITS, INCLUDING FROM DIRECT CAPTURE TECHNOLOGY

* OCCIDENTAL CEO SAYS WE WILL TRANSFORM INTO A CARBON MANAGEMENT COMPANY

