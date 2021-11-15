Singapore to ease entry curbs to arrivals from 5 more countries
Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 15-11-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 16:23 IST
- Country:
- Singapore
Singapore will allow vaccinated arrivals from five more countries, including Indonesia and India, to access the country without quarantine via its travel lanes from Nov. 29, its transport minister said on Monday.
The programme is expected to be extended to visitors from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from early next month, the minister told a briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United Arab Emirates
- Singapore
- Indonesia
- Saudi Arabia
- Qatar
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indonesia reports 523 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths
BRIEF-Singapore Reports 3,163 Covid-19 Cases Versus 3,112 Infections The Previous Day, Reports 13 Deaths
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore
Indonesia's rain-averting shamans back in business after pandemic hiatus
PM Modi meets Indonesian President Joko Widodo on G20 summit sidelines