Singapore to ease entry curbs to arrivals from 5 more countries

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 15-11-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 16:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Singapore

Singapore will allow vaccinated arrivals from five more countries, including Indonesia and India, to access the country without quarantine via its travel lanes from Nov. 29, its transport minister said on Monday.

The programme is expected to be extended to visitors from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from early next month, the minister told a briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

