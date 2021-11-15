Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd on Monday said it has begun production of fully automatic washing machine for BSH Household Appliances Manufacturing Pvt Ltd (BSH).

The products will be manufactured at Dixon's manufacturing facility situated at Tirupati, India, a regulatory filing said.

“BSH is largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and one of the globally leading companies in this sector with around 39 manufacturing facilities worldwide. BSH is known for its unwavering focus on creating sustainable and consumer-centric products,'' Dixon Vice Chairman and Managing Director Atul B Lall said.

''With BSH's vision and technology combined with Dixon's expertise in ODM (original design and manufacturing) business, we are sure to offer finest products to customers,” he said.

**** * Google Cloud India appoints Subram Natarajan as Customer Engineering Director Google Cloud India has appointed former IBM India executive Subram Natarajan as the Director of Customer Engineering. Natarajan will be working directly with Andrew Hobby, Director of Custom Engineering (APAC) based in Singapore, Google Cloud said.

Prior to this role, Natarajan was leading the technology team of IBM India as the Chief Technology Officer for India, it added.

He has more than 30 years of experience and has worked across various disciplines including product development, technical sales and business development.

**** * Rivigo appoints Rohan Mittal as Chief Financial Officer Full-stack logistics services provider Rivigo on Monday said it has appointed Rohan Mittal as its Chief Financial Officer.

Rivigo founder and CEO Deepak Garg said the company has a huge agenda to build a platform that makes every truck pilot's life better through relay trucking. Prior to joining Rivigo, Mittal led the transformation of Gati as CFO and CTO. Prior to that, he held the role of Chief Strategy Officer at Allcargo Logistics Limited and led numerous M&A transactions, including the acquisition of Gati. He has also worked with ICICI Bank and PwC in the past. At Rivigo, Mittal will be responsible for directing the company's strategic and financial growth, enabling it to bring patented offering, Relay-as-a-Service to the forefront and drive further innovation, a statement said.

