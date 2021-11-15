CAMS' profit after tax jumps 48 pc to Rs 72.5 cr in Sept quarter

CAMS, which acts as a registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds, has reported a 48 per cent jump in profit after tax to Rs 72.56 crore for the three months ended September 2021.

In comparison, the company had a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 48.95 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to a statement.

Its revenues from operations during July-September 2021 jumped 33 per cent to Rs 227.60 crore, from Rs 171.14 crore crore in the year-ago period.

''Retail investors' confidence continues to be positive, evident in the mega NFOs (new fund offers), strong net flows into equity assets, record high SIP (systematic investment plan) registrations and inflows. All of these led to our transaction volumes touch historic highs during the quarter,'' the company's Chief Executive Officer Anuj Kumar said.

He added that growth in average assets under management (AAUM) was driven mainly by equity assets and the company has retained its leadership position with a market share of nearly 70 per cent based on the quarterly AAUM.

The company's board of directors has recommended second interim dividend of Rs 9.5 per equity share.

CAMS (Computer Age Management Services) is a technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider to mutual funds and other financial institutions, with over two decades of experience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)