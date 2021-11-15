Left Menu

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-11-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 17:03 IST
EU gauging if airlines other than Belavia should be sanctioned
The European Commission said on Monday it is gauging whether other airlines in addition to Belarus' state-owned carrier Belavia should face sanctions over the arrival of migrants in Minsk who then travel to the borders of Poland and the Baltic states. "Now, when it comes to airlines, the Commission is collecting evidence to determine whether specific airlines other than Belavia should be sanctioned," European Commission spokesperson Eric Mamer told a news briefing.

He gave no details of the airlines under scrutiny.

