Narayan Tatu Rane inaugurates MSME PAVILION at 40th IITF

Union Minister for MSME, Shri Narayan Tatu Rane, inaugurated the "MSME PAVILION" at the 40th India International Trade Fair(IITF) at New Delhi today in the august presence of Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Minister of State for MSME. The MSME Pavillion has been organized in Hall No. 7-FGH at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Shri Rane said that the fair will provide an opportunity to MSME entrepreneurs, especially women, SC/ST and entrepreneurs from aspirational districts, to showcase their skill/products and create new opportunities for growth and attain self-reliance. He emphasized that favourable industrial policy of the Government and different schemes/programmes implemented by the Ministry of MSME are helping the MSME sector to realize its full potential to achieve the great vision of the Prime Minister of a 5 trillion US dollar economy.

Shri Rane also took a round of the MSME Pavillion and met various MSME exhibitors. A total of 316 MSMEs are showcasing their products in about 20 sectors viz. Ayush, Ceramics, Chemical, Cosmetics, Electrical/ Electronics, Embroidery, Food, Footwear, Handicrafts, Handlooms, Home Decor, Honey, Jute, Leather, Metallurgy, Gem and Jewellery, Textiles, Toys, Wood among others.

This year, MSME Pavilion acknowledges the highest ever participation of Women-led enterprises (71%) along with the SC, ST entrepreneurs from various parts of the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)