Origo sets up procurement centres across India

Agri-fintech platform Origo on Monday said it has set up eight farmer procurement centres (FPCs) through its platform e-Mandi and has enrolled private mandi to provide a national market access to farmers.

This digital platform will operate these FPCs and private mandi, which will provide access to the national market with buyers across commodities and across the country, Origo said in a statement.

e-Mandi will also sign agreements with 20 farmer producer organisations (FPOs) so that farmers working with FPOs can access the services offered at the private mandi and also enrol the farmers and FPOs on the digital platform for services and national market access.

Origo aims to facilitate procurement and income generation by setting up FPCs and FPOs across four states in India.

The platform intends to impact around 25,000 farming families by enabling easy storage and trading of agricultural commodities, including soybean, wheat, mustard seed, pulses, bajra and groundnut.

''Our e-Mandi platform has seen vast traction from agri-stakeholders due to its seamless trading and transactional processes. The newest addition of farmer procurement centers and producer organisations will further ease agricultural processes and increase farmers' income.

''Our focus has always been to bolster the efficacy of the Indian agricultural sector, and we are confident that our new venture will add more liquidity to the industry,'' Origo Commodities co-founder Sunoor Kaul added.

