Left Menu

Luxembourg opens criminal inquiry into Lebanon cenbank governor

Luxembourg judicial authorities have opened "a criminal case" in relation to Lebanese Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh and his companies and assets, a judicial spokesperson in the small European Union country said on Monday. The spokesperson, who disclosed the inquiry in an email to Reuters, gave no further details on the investigation.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 17:15 IST
Luxembourg opens criminal inquiry into Lebanon cenbank governor

Luxembourg judicial authorities have opened "a criminal case" in relation to Lebanese Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh and his companies and assets, a judicial spokesperson in the small European Union country said on Monday.

The spokesperson, who disclosed the inquiry in an email to Reuters, gave no further details on the investigation. A spokesperson for Lebanon's central bank said Salameh had not been informed of any case against him in Luxembourg and declined further comment. Salameh is already under at least two European investigations, including a Swiss inquiry https://www.reuters.com/article/lebanon-crisis-cenbank-int-idUSKBN29Q1GZ opened in January over alleged "aggravated money laundering" at the central bank involving $300 million in gains by a company owned by Salameh's brother.

French prosecutors opened a preliminary investigation into money laundering allegations against Salameh in late May. Salameh's lawyer denied the allegations, calling them politically motivated. Salameh has previously denied any wrongdoing https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/lebanese-cenbank-head-maintains-innocence-against-corruption-charges-2021-08-14 in connection with the investigations.

He has faced increased scrutiny of his 28-year tenure as central bank governor due to the collapse of Lebanon's financial system. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan; writing by Timour Azhari; Editing by Alex Richardson and Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021