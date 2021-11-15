PB Fintech shares close with nearly 23 pc premium

Shares of PB Fintech Ltd, which operates online insurance platform Policybazaar and credit comparison portal Paisabazaar, listed with a premium of nearly 23 per cent against its issue price of Rs 980 on Monday.

The stock made its debut at Rs 1,150, up 17.34 per cent on both the BSE and NSE.

It gained 27.44 per cent to Rs 1,249 during the day on the BSE. It rallied 22.74 per cent to close at Rs 1,202.90.

On the NSE, it jumped 22.61 per cent to close at Rs 1,201.60.

In traded volume terms, 12.93 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 3.63 crore shares at the NSE during the day.

The initial public offer of PB Fintech Limited was subscribed 16.59 times earlier this month.

Price range for the Rs 5,710-crore offer was at Rs 940-980 per share.

PB Fintech commanded a market valuation of Rs 54,070.33 crore on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)