Left Menu

Airtel forms ESG committee for sharper focus on environmental, sustainability agenda

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 17:33 IST
Airtel forms ESG committee for sharper focus on environmental, sustainability agenda
  • Country:
  • India

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has formed a committee of board of directors with a view to sharpen focus towards its environmental, sustainability and governance (ESG) agenda, the company said on Monday.

Manish Kejriwal, lead independent director on the board, will be chairman of the ESG committee.

Other board members on the committee are D K Mittal (independent director); Nisaba Godrej (independent director); Rakesh Bharti Mittal (non-executive director) and Gopal Vittal (managing director and CEO- India and South Asia).

The newly-formed committee will provide strategic guidance and oversight to the company's progress on ESG targets, initiatives and best practices, Airtel said in a statement.

This will also include initiatives to respond to challenges posed by climate change through sustainable business practices.

Commenting on the move, Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal said businesses have the responsibility to sharpen their ESG agendas to contribute to the global efforts to combat climate change and ensure inclusive growth.

''Airtel has always set high standards of corporate governance, transparency and has proactively laid out a comprehensive ESG road map. This empowered committee ensures that ESG is a priority for the board in order to create long-term value for all stakeholders through sustainable business practices,'' Mittal said.

Elaborating on ESG initiatives, the company said it has already joined the science-based targets initiative's (SBTi) 'Business Ambition for 1.5°C' campaign and adopted targets to significantly lower its carbon footprint and emissions from its network operations.

''With this, Airtel has joined the league of leading global corporations who have committed to the 1.5°C pathway outlined by the SBTi – a partnership between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World-Wide Fund for Nature (WWF),'' the statement explained.

Airtel pledged its commitment to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 green house gas (GHG) emissions 50.2 per cent by FY2031, as also other targets. It added that it will achieve this through ''multiple interventions including accelerated green energy adoption across its network operations, energy efficient infrastructure and processes as well as implementing sustainable business practices at its workplaces''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021