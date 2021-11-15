Left Menu

Spain's Hipra gets green light for Phase II COVID vaccine trials

Hipra, a pharmaceutical lab that mainly researches and manufactures veterinary vaccines, has been working on two COVID-19 shots. One is based on the same RNA messenger technology used in shots made by Pfizer and Moderna, while the second, which has just received approval for trial, uses a recombinant protein like that of U.S. based drugmaker Novavax.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 17:57 IST
Spain's Hipra gets green light for Phase II COVID vaccine trials
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's medicines agency has authorized Catalonia-based pharmaceutical group Hipra to test a COVID-19 vaccine it is developing on more than 1,000 volunteers, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday.

Hipra will carry out the so-called Phase II trial - the second stage of a three-round trial process - on volunteers at 10 hospitals around Spain, Sanchez said. Speaking at an event to present how European Union recovery funds will be channeled into health investments, Sanchez described the vaccine development as "extraordinary news".

"It demonstrates that Spain can position itself at the forefront of the response to COVID," he said, adding that the government had given a 15 million euro ($17.17 million) grant to develop the drug. Hipra, a pharmaceutical lab that mainly researches and manufactures veterinary vaccines, has been working on two COVID-19 shots.

One is based on the same RNA messenger technology used in shots made by Pfizer and Moderna, while the second, which has just received approval for the trial, uses a recombinant protein like that of U.S.-based drugmaker Novavax. Hipra has said on its website that it anticipates being able to produce 600 million doses in 2022 and double that figure the following year.

($1 = 0.8737 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021