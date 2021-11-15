Left Menu

STL bolsters presence in the MEA region to deliver on $100 Mn order book

PUNE, India, Nov. 15, 2021 PRNewswire -- STLNSE STLTECH, an industry-leading integrator of digital networks, today announced key initiatives to strengthen its presence in the Middle East, Africa MEA region by forming new partnerships, setting up a centre of excellence and expanding its team.The MEA region represents two sides of the global digitization landscape.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 15-11-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 18:04 IST
STL bolsters presence in the MEA region to deliver on $100 Mn order book
  • Country:
  • India

PUNE, India, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STL(NSE: STLTECH), an industry-leading integrator of digital networks, today announced key initiatives to strengthen its presence in the Middle East, Africa (MEA) region by forming new partnerships, setting up a centre of excellence and expanding its team.

The MEA region represents two sides of the global digitization landscape. On one hand, advanced economies in the region are leading the way in 5G and smart living, and on the other hand, in Africa, around 0.84 bn[1] people (out of 1.37 billion) still remain to be connected. A thriving digital economy can add ~$230 billion to the region's annual GDP.[2] In line with its strategic focus on the MEA region and its purpose of transforming billions of lives through digital networks, STL has been strengthening its presence in MEA. The company had recently announced a $100 Mn order book that included multi-year, multi-million dollar deals. STL recently set up a centre of excellence in Dubai, which will integrate R&D, product development and operations to cater to the unique needs of the region. Additionally, STL is enhancing its team strength to drive network build-outs in MEA. The company recently onboarded Gavin Faulds as the Business Head, MEA. With more than 25 years of experience, he has handled multiple portfolios for brands like Oman Fiber Optic Company, Dimension Data (NTT) and Corning.

STL's expansion efforts will be further driven by technology and market experts with deep domain expertise. The company recently onboarded Wael Mohamed from National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, Egypt and Ciena, Ahmer Arsalan from Optiva and Nokia, Ala El Hakawati from Ericsson, and Nokia Siemens, Floriano Mendes from Ericsson and Nawal Elmazozi from Reichle & De-Massari (R&M).

Commenting on STL's expansion plans in MEA, Sandeep Girotra, Head-Global Sales, STL, said, ''STL is taking major strides in the region with its industry-leading solutions. We are engaging with leading telcos to build robust, future-ready, digital networks in the region. I welcome new members and am confident that their domain expertise will help us create unmatched value for our customers.'' [1] https://www.statista.com/statistics/1176654/internet-penetration-rate-africa-compared-to-global-average/ [2] https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/03/digital-tokens-could-transform-the-economies-of-the-middle-east-and-north-africa/ About STL STL is an industry-leading integrator of digital networks that helps telcos, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises deliver enhanced experiences to their customers. Read more, Contact us.

stl.tech |Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1688179/STL_s_team.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876464/Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021