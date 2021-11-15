5 tourists injured after vehicle hits tree at Ranthambore National Park

Five tourists were injured after their vehicle collided with a tree at Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on Monday, officials said.

"The Canter carrying the tourists hit the tree near Tambakhan in zone four at the park due to brake jam on the slopes," Sandeep Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Ranthambore National Park, said.

He said one of the injured tourists suffered a fracture in his hand, adding that the others were sent home after giving them first aid.

