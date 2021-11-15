Left Menu

5 tourists injured after vehicle hits tree at Ranthambore National Park

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-11-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 18:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five tourists were injured after their vehicle collided with a tree at Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on Monday, officials said.

"The Canter carrying the tourists hit the tree near Tambakhan in zone four at the park due to brake jam on the slopes," Sandeep Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Ranthambore National Park, said.

He said one of the injured tourists suffered a fracture in his hand, adding that the others were sent home after giving them first aid.

