Exports jump 43 pc to USD 35.65 bn in Oct, imports soar 62pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 18:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
India's exports rose by 43 percent to USD 35.65 billion in October while the trade deficit widened to USD 19.73 billion during the month, according to the official data released on Monday.

Imports soared by 62.51 percent to USD 55.37 billion widening the trade deficit.

Export sectors that recorded positive growth during October include petroleum, coffee, engineering goods, cotton yarn/fabs./made-ups, gems and jewelry, chemicals plastic and linoleum and marine products, the data showed.

Cumulatively exports during April-October 2021 stood at USD 233.54 billion, which is an increase of 55.13 percent compared to the same period last year. During the same period, imports rose by 78.16 percent to USD 331.39 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

