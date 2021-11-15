Left Menu

UK still hopes for consensual solution with EU on N. Ireland trade -PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-11-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 18:21 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
Britain is still hoping to find a consensual solution to the issues with post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland and will continue intensive talks with the European Union this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday.

Asked if Britain would be triggering emergency unilateral provisons in the Brexit deal this week, the spokesman said: "Our aim still remains to reach a consensual solution on this ... we are going to be continuing intensified talks between the two teams."

"I think the most important thing is to not place a time limit on it that could hinder potential progress."

