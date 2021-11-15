Mumbai, Nov 15, (PTI) Money Market Operations as on NOV 12, 2021
Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 Thu, 23042020 1093 Fri, 21042023 7,950.00 4.40 7. Special Long-Term Repo Operations SLTRO for Small Finance Banks SFBs Mon, 17052021 1095 Thu, 16052024 400.00 4.00 Tue, 15062021 1095 Fri, 14062024 490.00 4.00 Thu, 15072021 1093 Fri, 12072024 750.00 4.00 Tue, 17082021 1095 Fri, 16082024 250.00 4.00 Wed, 15092021 1094 Fri, 13092024 150.00 4.00 D.
- Country:
- India
Money Market Operations as on NOV 12, 2021 (Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent) VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKET (ONE LEG) Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV) 523,363.24 3.25 0.01-5.20 I. Call Money 8,127.38 3.21 2.00-3.50 II. Triparty Repo 406,887.70 3.25 3.19-3.40 III. Market Repo 108,303.16 3.24 0.01-3.45 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 45.00 5.20 5.20-5.20 B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 158.70 3.16 2.85-3.35 II. Term Money@@ 297.00 - 3.15-3.60 III. Triparty Repo 2,350.00 3.30 3.25-3.35 IV. Market Repo 0.00 - - V. Repo in Corporate Bond 50.00 5.35 5.35-5.35 RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Repo (ii) Reverse Repo Fri, 12/11/2021 3 Mon, 15/11/2021 243,661.00 3.35 (iii) Special Reverse Repo~ (iv) Special Reverse Repo? 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF Fri, 12/11/2021 3 Mon, 15/11/2021 125.00 4.25 4. Special Long-Term Repo Operations (SLTRO) for Small Finance Banks (SFBs)£ 5. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -243,536.00 II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Repo (ii) Reverse Repo (iii) Special Reverse Repo~ Wed, 03/11/2021 15 Thu, 18/11/2021 1,158.00 3.75 (iv) Special Reverse Repo? Wed, 03/11/2021 15 Thu, 18/11/2021 291.00 3.75 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo Wed, 03/11/2021 15 Thu, 18/11/2021 434,492.00 3.99 (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo Tue, 09/11/2021 7 Tue, 16/11/2021 200,015.00 3.95 Tue, 02/11/2021 28 Tue, 30/11/2021 50,007.00 3.97 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations# Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 499.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 253.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 484.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 294.00 5.15 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations^ Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 12,236.00 4.40 Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 16,925.00 4.40 Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 18,042.00 4.40 Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 20,399.00 4.40 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0^ Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 7,950.00 4.40 7. On Tap Targeted Long Term Repo Operations€ Mon, 22/03/2021 1095 Thu, 21/03/2024 5,000.00 4.00 Mon, 14/06/2021 1096 Fri, 14/06/2024 320.00 4.00 Mon, 30/08/2021 1095 Thu, 29/08/2024 50.00 4.00 Mon, 13/09/2021 1095 Thu, 12/09/2024 200.00 4.00 Mon, 27/09/2021 1095 Thu, 26/09/2024 600.00 4.00 Mon, 04/10/2021 1095 Thu, 03/10/2024 350.00 4.00 8. Special Long-Term Repo Operations (SLTRO) for Small Finance Banks (SFBs)£ Mon, 17/05/2021 1095 Thu, 16/05/2024 400.00 4.00 Tue, 15/06/2021 1095 Fri, 14/06/2024 490.00 4.00 Thu, 15/07/2021 1093 Fri, 12/07/2024 750.00 4.00 Tue, 17/08/2021 1095 Fri, 16/08/2024 250.00 4.00 Wed, 15/09/2021 1094 Fri, 13/09/2024 150.00 4.00 D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 21,695.80 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -578,625.2 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -822,161.2 RESERVE POSITION@ G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 12/11/2021 633,541.79 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 19/11/2021 634,320.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥ 12/11/2021 0.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 22/10/2021 1,179,109.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL).
- Not Applicable / No Transaction.
** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.
@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor.
$ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI. ------------------------- PTI MUM SVC SHW SHW
