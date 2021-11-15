HarperCollins is proud to announce the acquisition of Sadhguru's definitive go-to-guide for the young and restless 'Youth and Truth'

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): HarperCollins India is delighted to announce the acquisition of the keenly anticipated next book by Sadhguru - Youth and Truth - to be published in March 2022. Inspired by the immensely popular Youth and Truth movement led by Sadhguru to empower the youth with the required clarity and perspective, this book is a potent curation of talks from Sadhguru's 'Youth and Truth' events at various national and international colleges and universities, all of it brought together in one place as a practical and essential guide enabling the younger generation to realise their full potential and be the future-leaders for the nation. This book will have Sadhguru's advice and insights on a range of relevant and real-life topics - be it related to career, college, addiction, parents, romance, relationships, sexuality - and nothing which concerns the youth is off limits.

Talking about the book, Sadhguru said, "Youth is the most effervescent level of life energy. Truth is that which works on all levels of life. One important truth is, if the necessary clarity and balance is brought into youth, they can be of enormous benefit to the world. Youth and Truth is an effort to bring truth into the lives of youth." Udayan Mitra, Executive Publisher at HarperCollins India, said, "Youth and Truth is a book for our times, and we at HarperCollins are excited to be bringing Sadhguru's new book to readers. Sadhguru's philosophy and thoughts appeal to readers of all ages, including the youth. In his latest book, Sadhguru provides his perspectives on questions posed by youngsters and on topics most relevant to them, with clarity and in his inimitable way. We are confident that Youth and Truth is a book that will resonate strongly with readers."

About the author Yogi, mystic and visionary, Sadhguru is a spiritual master with a difference. Absolute clarity of perception places him in a unique space, not only in matters spiritual but in business, environmental and international affairs, and opens a new door on all that he touches.

Ranked amongst the fifty most influential people in India, Sadhguru is known as a speaker and opinion maker of international renown. He has been conferred the Padma Vibhushan, India's highest annual civilian award, accorded for exceptional and distinguished service. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

