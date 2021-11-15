Narayan Rane and Bhanu Pratab Singh Verma inaugurate NSIC Pavilion at 40th IITF

Union Minister for MSME Shri Narayan Rane and MoS Shri Bhanu Pratab Singh Verma inaugurated the NSIC Pavilion today at the 40th India International Trade Fair being held at Pragati Maidan in the presence of Shri B. B Swain, Secretary MSME and Smt. Alka Nangia Arora, CMD, NSIC.

More than 121 MSEs from across the country are participating in the NSIC pavilion such as Rajasthan, Karnataka, Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra, UP, Haryana, West Bengal, Telangana, etc. Products like handicrafts, textile, food products, leather, gems & jewellery, furnishing, embroidery & laces, paper products, herbal & ayurvedic/unani, inlay paintings, hair products, etc are on display.

(With Inputs from PIB)