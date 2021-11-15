Amit Shah offers prayers at ancient Lord Shiva shrine in Tirupati

Union Home Minister Amit shah on Monday offered worship at the ancient cave shrine of Lord Shiva, called Sri Kapileswara Swamy, here.

On arrival at the cave temple, top officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which runs the shrine, with priests and amid chanting of Vedic hymns, accorded a grand traditional reception to Shah, a temple official told PTI.

Shah was here on a three-day visit and chaired the 29th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council on Sunday and also attended the anniversary celebrations of Swarna Bharathi Trust in Venkatachalam in Nellore district.

After worship, Shah flew back to New Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)