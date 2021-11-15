Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on tech strength; Tesla extends losses

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-11-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 20:03 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on tech strength; Tesla extends losses
Representative image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Monday as economically resilient sectors benefited from inflation jitters, while investors awaited a slew of retail earnings and economic data this week to gauge the health of consumer spending.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.52 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 36,128.83.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.45 points, or 0.14%, at 4,689.30, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 33.86 points, or 0.21%, to 15,894.82 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • U.S.

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021