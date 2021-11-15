Left Menu

McLaren not sold to Audi but open to working with relevant partners -spokesperson

McLaren Automotive on Monday denied a report that Volkswagen AG's Audi had bought the company, but left the door open to technology collaboration "with relevant partners and suppliers." Audi told Reuters it was "looking at various cooperation ideas" but did not confirm whether it was discussing a possible sale with McLaren.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 20:26 IST
McLaren not sold to Audi but open to working with relevant partners -spokesperson
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

McLaren Automotive on Monday denied a report that Volkswagen AG's Audi had bought the company, but left the door open to technology collaboration "with relevant partners and suppliers."

Audi told Reuters it was "looking at various cooperation ideas" but did not confirm whether it was discussing a possible sale with McLaren. The statements followed a report from autos publication Autocar earlier on Monday that an acquisition agreement had been reached between Audi and McLaren.

"McLaren Group is aware of a news media report stating it has been sold to Audi. This is wholly inaccurate and McLaren is seeking to have the story removed," a company spokesperson said, without responding directly to whether discussions were ongoing with Audi. "McLaren's technology strategy has always involved ongoing discussions and collaboration with relevant partners and suppliers, including other carmakers, however, there has been no change in the ownership structure of the McLaren Group," they said.

Acquiring the carmaker would put a second supercar in Audi's books alongside Lamborghini, which it has owned since 1998. German publication Automobilwoche reported on Sunday that Audi was particularly interested in the Formula 1 division.

Like other carmakers, McLaren is battling with the challenge of electrifying its fleet without compromising on performance. Its executive director for purchasing told Reuters in February the company was looking to generate revenue by selling some of its new technology to other automakers, including a new in-house produced carbon chassis to reduce the vehicle's weight.

Still, a deal with Audi would give it a more comfortable financial backing to ease the transition to electric vehicles, which competitors like Volkswagen unit Bentley or Tata Motors Ltd's Jaguar Land Rover can rely on. The carmaker, set up in 2010 and 42% owned by Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat, partially recovered from a pandemic-driven slump in revenue in the first half of 2021, but still suffered an operating loss of 12.4 million pounds ($16.65 million).

Mumtalakat declined to comment to Reuters on the possible Audi sale, referring back to McLaren's statement. ($1 = 0.7446 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021