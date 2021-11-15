Left Menu

RBI remains net purchaser of US dollar in Sept

The Reserve Bank of India RBI remained net buyer of the US currency in September 2021, after it purchased USD 791 million on the net basis from the spot market, RBI data showed.In the reporting month, the central bank had bought USD 9.169 billion and sold USD 8.378 billion in the spot market, the monthly RBI bulletin for November 2021, released on Monday showed.In August 2021, RBI had net bought USD 3.747 billion.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-11-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 20:43 IST
RBI remains net purchaser of US dollar in Sept
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remained net buyer of the US currency in September 2021, after it purchased USD 791 million on the net basis from the spot market, RBI data showed.

In the reporting month, the central bank had bought USD 9.169 billion and sold USD 8.378 billion in the spot market, the monthly RBI bulletin for November 2021, released on Monday showed.

In August 2021, RBI had net bought USD 3.747 billion. It had purchased USD 10.887 billion and sold USD 7.14 billion in the spot market during the month.

In September 2020, RBI had net purchased USD 8.172 billion.

During FY 2020-21, RBI had net purchased USD 68.315 billion from the spot market. It had bought USD 162.479 billion from the spot market and sold USD 94.164 billion during the fiscal 2020-21, the data showed.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of September 2021 was USD 49.606 billion, same as in the previous month, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021