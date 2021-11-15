U.S. judge OKs Boeing agreement to settle Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash claims
A U.S. judge on Monday approved Boeing Co's agreement to acknowledge liability for compensatory damages in lawsuits filed by families of the 157 people killed in the 2019 Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash.
As a result of the agreement filed last week between Boeing and the families, lawyers for the victims will not seek punitive damages and Boeing will not challenge the lawsuits being filed in Illinois.
