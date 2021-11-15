PM slams Cong for 'neglecting' tribals, inaugurates train station renamed after Gond queen

In a mega outreach to tribals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded their contribution to Indian culture and nation-building and slammed the Congress for ''neglecting'' adivasis during its regime as he dedicated to the nation a revamped, world-class railway station in Bhopal renamed after community icon Rani Kamalapati.

He also announced that henceforth the birth anniversary of revered tribal icon Birsa Munda will be celebrated every year on November 15 on scale similar to those of national leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar.

Addressing a mega meet organised here on the occasion of 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' (Tribal Pride Day), Modi lauded the contribution of tribals to Indian culture through the ages and said Lord Ram drew inspiration from their ancestors during his years in exile and maintained that in today's era they are partners in development.

"The time spent with tribals made a huge impact and turned a prince into the most perfect man. Lord Ram drew inspiration from every aspect of forest dwellers' life," Modi said.

Starting his address at the well-attended gathering in a tribal language with the greeting 'jai johar', he said adivasis were now partners in the country's development and benefitting from various welfare schemes launched by the BJP-led government.

"Like Ambedkar Jayanti, Gandhi Jayanti and other similar days, the jayanti (birth anniversary) of Bhagwan Birsa Munda will be celebrated every year on November 15," Modi said.

''When we talk about tribesmen's contribution some people get worried. They don't believe in the immense contribution of tribals to Indian culture. Their contribution had not been explained to the countrymen. People were kept in the dark,'' Modi said at the meet, being seen as an attempt by the BJP to reach out to tribals in Madhya Pradesh and other parts of the country.

''Those who ran governments in the past did not give priority to them. The country's 10 per cent (tribal) population was neglected,'' he said, attacking the Congress without naming the party.

Tribals were not given their dues by the earlier governments and were deprived of basic facilities, the PM said.

Development is now taking place in 100 aspirational districts which remained backward during the earlier (Congress) regimes, Modi said.

He said India is celebrating the first Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas after Independence, adding the tribals' art and culture, and their contribution to the freedom struggle and nation-building is being remembered with pride.

The country cannot forget the bravery of Gond queen Durgawati or the sacrifice of Rani Kamalapatii, he said. ''The previous regimes have committed a crime by ignoring the tribal icons and their contribution. The contribution of the tribal society was either not told to the country and even if told, very limited information was given,'' Modi said.

The PM said he was moved when the recipients of Padma Shri working for tribals came barefoot to the award ceremony in New Delhi.

"The indigenous community never lacked talents, but unfortunately the previous governments did not give them opportunity,'' he said. " Modi said now the tribals, along with the rest of India, were reaping the benefits of different welfare schemes.

They are partners in the country's development and their welfare is a top priority for the government, he said.

The Prime Minister praised tribals for their large-scale participation in the vaccination drive against COVID-19 and asked others to learn from them.

Mod also recalled how people of the Bhil tribe helped Rajput king Maharana Pratap.

"The struggle of Veer Maharana Pratap cannot be imagined without the brave Bhil tribe who fought shoulder to shoulder and made sacrifices. We owe a lot to the tribal people,'' he said.

On the occasion, Modi launched multiple initiatives for the welfare of the janjatiya community, including the Ration Aapke Gram' scheme in Madhya Pradesh aimed at delivering the monthly quota of PDS ration to beneficiaries from janjatiya community in their own villages every month.

Modi also handed over genetic counselling cards to beneficiaries, marking the launch of the Madhya Pradesh Sickle Cell (Hemoglobinopathy) Mission.

The PM laid the foundation stone of 50 Eklavya Model Residential Schools across various states and UTs, including Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, MP, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tripura and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

Earlier, tribal artists welcomed Modi by performing traditional dance at the helipad. He later visited an exhibition depicting the valour of tribal warriors including Tantya Bheel, Khhajya Nayak, Bheema Nayak, Shankar Shah-Raghunath Shah and Sitaram Kanwar among others.

Modi briefly interacted with a 103-year-old freedom fighter, Laxminarayan Gupta.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister dedicated to the nation a revamped Rani Kamalapati Railway Station (formerly known as Habibganj). The station in the state capital, having airport-like facilities, has been named after Rani Kamalapati, the queen of Bhopal's Gond kingdom.

The Prime Minister said more Ramayan trains from different parts of the state will be started soon and addded the Railway is making efforts to start 75 Vande Bharat trains in the next two years.

Recalling bad conditions of trains in earlier times, Modi said, "The congestion, filth at railway stations and inside trains, wait for the train, inconvenience in sitting and eating at the stations, safety concerns and fear of an accident, all these used to dominate the mind of people while travelling.'' "Not only this historical railway station in Bhopal has been revamped, its importance has also increased with the addition of the name of Kamalapati ji, the queen of Ginnaurgarh. The pride of Indian Railways has been added to the pride of Gondwana (a region inhabited by Gondi people)," Modi said.

He Rani Kamalapati station has modern facilities like a game zone, hospital, mall, parking space and food court, among others.

"These are the facilities which were expected by taxpayers and the middle class. This is the model of transforming from VIP to EPI - meaning every person is important," he said while informing that about 175 stations are being revamped.

Modi said various central ministries are being brought under the PM Gati Shakti national master plan for multi-modal connectivity that aims to develop infrastructure to reduce logistic costs.

The PM said after so many decades of Independence, the potential of Indian Railways is being explored on such a large scale as it is not only a medium to connect destinations, but also a way to link country's cultural, tourism and pilgrimage sites.

Modi accused the previous governments of being sluggish in implementing railway projects.

"Some railway projects declared about 35-40 years back were brought in front of me. But not even a single line of such projects was drawn on papers. Railways is now not only eagerly planning new projects but completing them in time," he said.

Modi said work on eastern and western dedicated freight corridors, which have the potential of changing the transportation scenario of the country, is an example of this delay on which work was not carried out for years.

Earlier, Modi inspected amenities at Rani Kamalapati Railway station, the first world-class station in the country redeveloped under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

