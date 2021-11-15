Left Menu

SIDBI launches second window of Swavalamban Challenge Fund

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-11-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 21:38 IST
SIDBI launches second window of Swavalamban Challenge Fund
  • Country:
  • India

Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) on Monday said it has launched the second window of Swavalamban Challenge Fund (SCF) with Green Bharat as prioritised theme.

The focus of the fund is on innovative projects addressing the green, clean or efficient climate change, Sidbi said in a statement.

Other themes are sustainable livelihood, financial inclusion, and access to financial services and promoting the culture of entrepreneurship, it said.

''The themes for this edition have been curated with a focus on green initiatives including climate change mitigation and adaptation measures, eco-friendly/ waste reduction practices through recycle/ reuse/ redesign and offering solutions to reduce carbon footprint in the country,'' its Chairman and Managing Director Sivasubramanian Ramann said in the release.

A challenge fund is a financing support mechanism to allocate funds for specific purposes using competition among organisations.

If there is an idea which needs to be piloted or scaled up, but funds are an issue, challenge fund provides a solution platform to present the idea in prescribed theme, implement and validate it. Later the same can be scaled up by leveraging other donor/ financier support.

The proposals can be submitted for undertaking pilot (upper cap of Rs 20 lakh) and scale-up (up to Rs 35 lakh) initiatives, the statement said.

SCF is a part of Swavalamban Resource Facility being implemented by Sidbi in partnership with Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO UK). The first window of SCF was launched in August this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021