Covid: Currently permitted & restricted activities to continue till Nov-end, says DDMA order

An order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Monday said the currently permitted and restricted activities in the national capital amid the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak will continue till the end of this month.

Under the phased reopening of the city with improved Covid situation, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had permitted most of the public activities, except for political, social, cultural, religious and other such gatherings.

No standing passengers are allowed in Metro trains and public transport buses in the city. Bars and restaurants are allowed to run with half seating capacity only.

The DDMA order stated that the ''currently permitted and restricted activities will continue till intervening night (00.00 hours) of November 30 and December 1 or till any further order''.

Delhi recorded one death and 16 fresh cases of Covid infection, according to the health bulletin issued on Monday.

