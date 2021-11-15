Left Menu

Covid: Currently permitted & restricted activities to continue till Nov-end, says DDMA order

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 22:10 IST
Covid: Currently permitted & restricted activities to continue till Nov-end, says DDMA order
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Monday said the currently permitted and restricted activities in the national capital amid the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak will continue till the end of this month.

Under the phased reopening of the city with improved Covid situation, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had permitted most of the public activities, except for political, social, cultural, religious and other such gatherings.

No standing passengers are allowed in Metro trains and public transport buses in the city. Bars and restaurants are allowed to run with half seating capacity only.

The DDMA order stated that the ''currently permitted and restricted activities will continue till intervening night (00.00 hours) of November 30 and December 1 or till any further order''.

Delhi recorded one death and 16 fresh cases of Covid infection, according to the health bulletin issued on Monday.

PTI VIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021