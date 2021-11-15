EU aircraft leasing contracts with Belavia to end, Ireland says
- Country:
- Ireland
European Union aircraft leasing contracts with state-owned Belarusian airline Belavia will end as soon as the bloc finalises its new round of sanctions against Belarus, Ireland's foreign minister said on Monday.
"The contracts under which they are leased to Belavia will essentially be cut," Simon Coveney told reporters following an EU foreign ministers meeting. "Those planes will either have to be returned or, I presume, legal action will be taken." Coveney said that of the 30 planes in Belavia's fleet, 17 of them are leased through aircraft companies in Ireland.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Belarusian
- European Union
- Simon Coveney
- Ireland
- Belarus
- Belavia
ALSO READ
Human rights watchdogs seek German investigation of Belarusian security members
Belarusian cargo plane crashes in Russia, all 7 aboard dead
Belarusian cargo plane crashes in Russia, killing at least 4
Belarusian cargo plane crashes in Russia, all 7 aboard dead
Poland says migrants trying to force their way across Belarusian border