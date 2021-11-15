Left Menu

Macrotech Developers raises Rs 4,000 cr via QIP

Realty firm Macrotech Developers has raised Rs 4,000 crore through sale of shares to institutional investors, according to sources. Mumbai-based Macrotech Developers sold properties worth Rs 3,000 crore during April-September on better demand, and looks to double its sales bookings in the second half to reach the Rs 9,000 crore target this fiscal year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 23:40 IST
Macrotech Developers raises Rs 4,000 cr via QIP
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Macrotech Developers has raised Rs 4,000 crore through sale of shares to institutional investors, according to sources. The company on Monday launched the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to raise funds. According to sources, the QIP issue was launched and closed on Monday. The company has raised around Rs 4,000 crore through QIP route, although the demand was for shares worth around Rs 12,500 crore, they added. After the QIP issues, the promoters shareholding will come down to 82.5 per cent. The company has two-and-a-half years to meet the requirement of minimum 25 per cent public shareholding. In April this year, Macrotech Developers got listed on the stock exchanges by raising Rs 2,500 through initial public offer (IPO). Macrotech Developers, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, markets its properties under ''Lodha'' brand. Mumbai-based Macrotech Developers sold properties worth Rs 3,000 crore during April-September on better demand, and looks to double its sales bookings in the second half to reach the Rs 9,000 crore target this fiscal year. Its sales bookings stood at Rs 5,970 crore during the last fiscal year. Macrotech Developers focuses only on Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune markets. The company's debt is at around Rs 12,500 crore, which will be reduced to about Rs 10,000 crore by end of this fiscal year as per the guidance. Macrotech Developers recently reported its consolidated net profit at Rs 223.36 crore for the quarter ended September. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 362.58 crore in the year-ago period. Total income more than doubled to Rs 2,201.66 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 988.18 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Macrotech Developers, earlier named as Lodha Developers, had also made a foray into the London market in 2013.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Philips in talks with FDA after new ventilator findings - statement; Austria brings back COVID-19 lockdown, this time for the unvaccinated and more

Health News Roundup: Philips in talks with FDA after new ventilator findings...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Federer unlikely to play at 2022 Australian Open - coach; Tennis-WTA calls on China to investigate Peng sexual assault allegations and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Federer unlikely to play at 2022 Australian Open...

 Global
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021