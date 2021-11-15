Left Menu

Germany could make COVID test or vaccine mandatory for public transport

The proposal for new curbs in Germany came as Austria's government on Monday imposed a lockdown on people unvaccinated against the coronavirus. Some other European countries require passengers to provide proof of vaccination or tests for long-distance travel on public transport.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 23:41 IST
Germany could make COVID test or vaccine mandatory for public transport

Want to take the bus or train in Germany? You may soon have to provide a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination or recent recovery, as the country becomes the latest in Europe to consider drastic steps to tackle a new surge in cases in the region.

Germany registered yet another record rate of cases over the past week on Monday as more indoor gatherings due to cold weather and flatlining vaccination campaigns turn Europe once more into the pandemic epicentre. This fourth infection wave is challenging a government in transition, with three parties negotiating to form the next cabinet after September's inconclusive election.

The centre-left Social Democrats, Greens and pro-business FDP said on Monday they would add harsher measures to their draft law under consideration by the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) to deal with the outbreak. So-called 3G rules requiring a negative COVID-19 test, or proof of recovery or vaccination should apply to public transport as well as workplaces, according to a policy document by the three parties.

It was unclear how they would be enforced. "To quickly and forcefully break the fourth wave we have agreed ... further rules," said senior Greens legislator Kathrin Goering-Eckardt on Twitter.

However, she told reporters later there was no agreement on compulsory vaccination in some sectors like care homes, highlighting a division in the would-be government between her party and the SPD on the one hand, and the more libertarian-leaning FDP on the other. The proposal for new curbs in Germany came as Austria's government on Monday imposed a lockdown on people unvaccinated against the coronavirus.

Some other European countries require passengers to provide proof of vaccination or tests for long-distance travel on public transport. But it is unclear if any others require it for urban transport. The Bundestag is due to vote on Thursday on the draft law so it can come into effect before the expiration of Germany's state of emergency on Nov. 25 which had provided the legal basis for previous pandemic measures.

In addition to nationwide rules, the new law aims to give Germany's 16 states a toolbox of options they can apply separately, given that the infection rate varies greatly across the country. Higher rates can be detected in regions with the lowest vaccination rates, namely eastern and southern Germany. But the new draft law excludes measures like school lockdowns and curfews applied during earlier waves of the pandemic, sparking criticism from some policymakers that it diminishes risk perception and flexibility.

Germany's vaccination rate, at 67%, is among the lowest in western Europe, which could threaten its relatively strong performance to date in tackling the pandemic. So far it has registered around 1,164 deaths per million people from COVID-19 compared to 1,828 on average for the European Union, according to Nov. 14 data from Our World in Data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Philips in talks with FDA after new ventilator findings - statement; Austria brings back COVID-19 lockdown, this time for the unvaccinated and more

Health News Roundup: Philips in talks with FDA after new ventilator findings...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Federer unlikely to play at 2022 Australian Open - coach; Tennis-WTA calls on China to investigate Peng sexual assault allegations and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Federer unlikely to play at 2022 Australian Open...

 Global
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021